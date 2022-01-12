Live translated captions are now able in Google Meet to reduce language proficiency barriers

If you’re hosting an all-hands meeting with globally distributed teams, you may be happy to hear that Google Meet’s previously announced ‘Live translated captions’ are now generally available. The company stated last year that they would be rolling out soon for select Workspace editions, and now here we are!

Live translated captions work for French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish languages, and can help to reduce language proficiency barriers during calls, equalize information sharing, learning, and collaboration between all participants. This includes education settings where teachers are attempting to connect and interact with students, parents and more with diverse backgrounds.

Live Translated Captions in action

For now, this will be opened up in beta for the next several months to Google Workspace Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus editions as well as those with the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, and Workspace for Education Plus.

Meeting participants will be able to use live translated captions if the meeting is organized by a user in beta or an eligible Google Workspace edition. Google Workspace Updates

If you qualify for this awesome, new feature, you’ll be able to activate it over the next two weeks (both Rapid and Scheduled Release domains) via Google Meet’s ‘Settings’ section under the ‘Captions’ option. Just toggle on ‘Translated captions’ to see the magic happen in real-time! On mobile, this option can be found under ‘Settings’, and then under ‘Captions’, ‘Live Captions’. It’s called ‘Translation Language’.

Business Plus

Enterprise Standard

Enterprise Plus

Teaching and Learning Upgrade

Workspace for Education Plus Available in Beta over the next two weeks