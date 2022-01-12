Live translated captions are now able in Google Meet to reduce language proficiency barriers

If you’re hosting an all-hands meeting with globally distributed teams, you may be happy to hear that Google Meet’s previously announced ‘Live translated captions’ are now generally available. The company stated last year that they would be rolling out soon for select Workspace editions, and now here we are!
Live translated captions work for French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish languages, and can help to reduce language proficiency barriers during calls, equalize information sharing, learning, and collaboration between all participants. This includes education settings where teachers are attempting to connect and interact with students, parents and more with diverse backgrounds.
For now, this will be opened up in beta for the next several months to Google Workspace Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus editions as well as those with the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, and Workspace for Education Plus.
Meeting participants will be able to use live translated captions if the meeting is organized by a user in beta or an eligible Google Workspace edition.Google Workspace Updates
If you qualify for this awesome, new feature, you’ll be able to activate it over the next two weeks (both Rapid and Scheduled Release domains) via Google Meet’s ‘Settings’ section under the ‘Captions’ option. Just toggle on ‘Translated captions’ to see the magic happen in real-time! On mobile, this option can be found under ‘Settings’, and then under ‘Captions’, ‘Live Captions’. It’s called ‘Translation Language’.
Business PlusAvailable in Beta over the next two weeks
Enterprise Standard
Enterprise Plus
Teaching and Learning Upgrade
Workspace for Education Plus
Workspace EssentialsNOT Available
Business Starter
Business Standard
Enterprise Essentials
Google Workspace for Education Fundamentals
Google Workspace for Education Standard
Frontline
Nonprofits
G Suite Basic
G Suite Business