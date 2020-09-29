Google Meet is finally adding attendance taking for G Suite but there’s a catch

Video conferencing has become an everyday event for millions of employees and students alike and for that reason, chat platforms have been forced to evolve to meet the ever-growing need of these users. Blurred backgrounds, noise cancellation, grid view and more have all made appearances on various platforms like Zoom and Google Meet. One particular feature that has remained elusive in Google Meet is the native ability to take attendance or a roll call of a meeting’s participants.

Third-party tools are available and we’ve covered a couple of those here on Chrome Unboxed. Unfortunately, these are developed and managed by kind souls outside of Google’s organization. No matter how well these unofficial extensions work, they could break at any time when Google updates the Meet platform. What’s more, some of these tools have been developed by actual educators. The day may come when these hard-working teachers and administrators no longer have the time to maintain a free, third-party extension.

Google has just announced a new feature that will hopefully alleviate these worries for many institutions. In an announcement on the G Suite Blog, Google Meet will soon automatically log attendance for web and mobile-based meetings that include five to two hundred fifty attendees. This announcement comes a little late for the beginning of the school year but it’s a much-needed addition to the Google Meet platform.