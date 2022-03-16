Google Meet hardware devices to get background noise reduction

Google announced yesterday on their Google Workspace updates blog that their software-based noise cancellation capabilities will be making their way to more Meet hardware devices. Last year, these capabilities were made widely available to many Google Workspace customers to use on their desktops or laptops and it helped in situations where background noise is an issue: particularly when working remotely. Google explained the feature as follows:

To help limit distractions in your video call, Google Meet devices can remove background noises such as typing, closing a door, or the sounds of a nearby construction site. Noise cancellation helps make calls more productive by reducing distractions that can divert attention away from the content of the meeting. Google Workspace Blog

However, Google Meet isn’t just used on desktops or laptops. It is also used in corporate environments via specialized hardware that comes in different sizes and configurations – sometimes in rooms that are not exactly built with good acoustics in mind. Thankfully, if you or your company owns any of the below hardware, you will now be able to take advantage of noise cancellation:

Noise cancellation will be available as a device-level setting in the Admin console and will be set to ON by default for each device and for each meeting. If preferred, it can be disabled or enabled manually by the user in the device settings as well.

Noise cancellation admin setting Noise cancellation user setting

The rollout for this feature will be gradual and began yesterday (March 15th, 2022) with up to 15 days for full visibility. It will be available to all tiers of Google Workspace plans, except Google Workspace Essentials and Nonprofits customers.