Google Meet to let you minimize distractions by turning off video feeds from other participants

Google Meet is getting a new feature that will let you turn off the video feed from other participants during a call. This can be a great way to cut distractions visually and focus on just the presenter, but also a nice way to avoid destroying any mobile data cap you may have if you’re meeting while traveling.

According to a Google Workspace Updates blog post published yesterday, others will not be notified when you hide their face, and their experience won’t change a bit. You’re effectively putting yourself into listening-only mode except for those you choose to keep visible.

Google Workspace Updates

This new feature is rolling out for both Rapid Release and Schedule Release domains over the next two weeks starting yesterday, April 18, 2023, and will be available to everyone with a Google Workspace license, as well as those who are still sporting their G Suite Legacy Basic and Business plans.

You’ll be able to toggle the “Audio only” mode from both the web and mobile when you get the update or just manually switch video feeds on or off at will via the “Don’t watch” option found in the three dots ‘more’ options menu to the right of a participant’s name.

For those looking to have the best experience in Meet but who may have slower or poorer connection quality, these small additions to the platform continue to make it possible for almost anyone to meet under almost any condition.

