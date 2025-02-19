Google Lens upgrades with Screen Search on iOS and AI Overviews

Google Lens has become a pretty incredible tool for searching the world around us, and it only continues to get better and more useful. With over 20 billion visual searches happening every month, Google is rolling out some exciting updates to make Lens even more powerful and versatile. These updates include a new way to search your screen on iOS and enhanced AI capabilities that can provide more detailed information about what you’re looking at.

Search Your Screen on iOS

With this latest update, iPhone users will be able to activate Lens directly within the Chrome browser or the Google app. Imagine reading an article about a historical monument and wanting to learn more. Instead of opening a new tab and conducting a separate search, you can now simply highlight the monument’s name on your screen, trigger Lens, and instantly access a wealth of information without ever leaving the page. This feature has been available on Chrome desktop since last summer, but it is now here for iPhone users, too!

AI Overviews

With the introduction of AI Overviews, Lens can now provide more detailed and comprehensive information about the objects it identifies. For example, if you take a picture of a car, Lens might not only identify the make and model but also provide insights into its design, history, or even its current market value. This feature is particularly useful for identifying unique or obscure objects that might not be readily recognizable.

These updates are rolling out this week to both Chrome and the Google app on iOS. The AI Overviews will initially be available for English-language users in countries where the feature is currently supported, starting with the Google app for Android and iOS. Support for Chrome on desktop and mobile devices is expected to follow soon.

With these new features, Google Lens only continues to become an even more indispensable tool for exploring the world around us. Whether you’re looking to learn more about a specific object or simply want to satisfy your curiosity, Lens provides a quick and easy way to access a wealth of information at your fingertips. So, the next time you encounter something that piques your interest, don’t hesitate to give Google Lens a try. You might be surprised at what you discover.