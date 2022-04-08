Google Lens gets “Multisearch” for combined image + text search

Google announced a new update to Google Lens yesterday, giving users the ability to add a text search term on top of your image search to get more detailed results. Google hopes this will help with queries where you don’t have all the details or don’t know the specific name of a thing you are searching for.

At Google, we’re always dreaming up new ways to help you uncover the information you’re looking for — no matter how tricky it might be to express what you need. That’s why today, we’re introducing an entirely new way to search: using text and images at the same time. With multisearch in Lens, you can go beyond the search box and ask questions about what you see. The Keyword

To use this feature, open up the Google app on Android or iOS, then tap on the Lens camera icon. As a quicker alternative on Android phones, specifically Pixel phones, you can simply tap on the Google lens icon that appears on the home page searchbox.

Google Pixel Home screen Searchbox with Google Lens

Once you have Lens open, either search one of your screenshots or snap a photo of something related to what you want to search for, then swipe up and tap the “+ Add to your search” button to add text. This will perform a search where it takes both the image from Lens and the text you’ve entered to refine it, such as when you want to specify a color, brand, or a visual attribute. This is particularly helpful in shopping searches when you want to find a variation of something you have photographed, such as a different color for a pair of pants you already own.

Google explains that this is made possible by new advancements in artificial intelligence and exploring ways to improve it using their latest AI model in Search. It is also a beta feature that is only available right now in English in the U.S. I can see myself using this when purchasing things like school uniforms or jeans in different colors or simply when I want a more specific search on something I’ve seen or photographed.