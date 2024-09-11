Google Lens in Chrome is working out of the box with ChromeOS 128

We’ve talked quite a bit about Google Lens in the Chrome browser over the past few months. It’s a very useful feature that has recently arrived for the Chrome browser that allows users to basically have a Circle to Search feature (borrowed from Android) right on the desktop, right in their browser.

The way it works is pretty simple: click the Google Lens button in the top bar of the Chrome browser, highlight anything in an open browser tab, and Google will give you all sorts of search-related feedback on the thing you highlighted. It’s great for text, images or anything else you may want to learn more about that you see in your browser’s open tab.

Here are ready out of the box in ChromeOS 128

Being a new feature, I didn’t even think to try it out in the latest ChromeOS 128 update when it arrived last week, but Google Lens in Chrome is here, working, and ready to use with no additional settings or flags needed. It’s simple to get to as well, just requiring you to open the 3-dot menu and select “Search with Google Lens.”

Once you do, you’ll be in the new Google Lens search interface, and if you select something on your screen (anything will do), the Side Panel will populate with results and you’ll notice the Google Lens icon up at the top of your Chrome window.

Once in this view, you can choose to pin Google Lens to the upper portion of the Chrome browser for easier access next time around. Though I’ve not used it a ton up to this point, I keep it pinned up there as a reminder of this simple, effective new way to search on the web.

Along with so many other things that have come with ChromeOS 128, this new Google Lens feature is one I think many users will find very helpful once they become used to having it at their disposal. I know I’m looking very forward to searching more often with this method for sure.

