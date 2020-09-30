Where to watch Google’s ‘Launch Night In’ hardware event

Last night, we put out a recap of all the fun stuff we expect to see at today’s hardware event from Google, dubbed the ‘Launch Night In.’ Google already has their launch page up and running with a fun little Easter egg that you can enjoy right now along with a simple countdown leading up to the live event itself. You can head over and lay down some smooth jazz with your keyboard while you wait if that’s your thing. I’ll admit: it’s mildly entertaining.

If you like, you can stay put on that page until the event begins at 2PM EST, you can head over to the Made By Google YouTube channel and watch, or you can just chill right here at Chrome Unboxed and check out all the latest, greatest hardware Google has to offer with the event embedded below. We aren’t far away at this point and it’s getting close to event time. Wherever you choose to watch, we hope you enjoy the presentation and check back with us soon for reactions and reviews of all the stuff announced at ‘Launch Night In.’