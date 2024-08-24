Google Keep’s AI list creation rolling out to more users

Google Keep, the popular note-taking app, is finally rolling out the new “Help me create a list” feature for all Android users. Powered by Google’s advanced Gemini AI model, this feature was previously limited to Workspace Labs testers but is now widely accessible and actually starting to arrive for users.

How it works

The “Help me create a list” feature is all about making list creation quick and painless. Just give Keep a simple prompt, and it will use generative AI to populate a list for you. Need a grocery list for taco night? Just type in the request, and Keep will generate options for things like hamburger, shells, cheese, taco seasoning. You can regenerate the list if needed or insert it directly into a new note for further editing. The app even automatically formats your list for easy readability.

advertisement

Availability

The “Help me create a list” feature is now rolling out for all Android devices, regardless of whether you’re part of Workspace Labs. 9to5 Google has confirmed its appearance on various devices and Google accounts, including Pixel 8 Pro, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Pixel 7, and Motorola Razr (2024), even without a Google One subscription. For what it’s worth, I still don’t have the update in my personal account, but one of our other work accounts has it and that account (unlike my personal one) is definitely no subscribed to Google One. So, just be patient.

There is a small catch, here. For Pixel users, access to this new feature is free. However, other Android users will need Google One AI Premium or be enrolled in Workspace Labs to get in on the auto-generated lists for now. Additionally, a slightly newer version of Keep (v5.24.332.02.90) adds a settings toggle to disable the feature entirely for those who simply aren’t interested.

advertisement

Google Keep’s AI-powered list creation could be a big step forward in streamlining everyday tasks. If we can all spend less time brainstorming and more time getting things done, that’s a win, right?