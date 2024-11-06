Google Keep ditches the bottom bar for a cleaner, modern look

Google Keep is the latest Google app to get a makeover, and this time, it’s all about simplifying the interface. A server-side update rolling out to Android users is streamlining the app’s bottom bar, bringing it more in line with the clean aesthetic we’ve seen in other Google apps.

So, what’s changing exactly? Previously, Google Keep had a persistent bar with icons for creating different types of notes: lists, drawings, audio recordings, and image notes. Then there was that four-color floating action button (FAB) that would take you straight to a new note.

Now, as spotted by the folks at 9to5Google, all of that functionality has been moved into a single, dynamic button. Tap it, and you get a nicely themed pop-up menu with options to create all the usual note types (except, interestingly, audio notes). This not only cleans up the interface considerably but also gives your notes a little more room to breathe on the screen. Source: 9to5Google (Keep New Design)

This move towards a single action button mirrors what Google has already done with other Google apps on Android, like Tasks, Docs, Sheets, and Slides, so it’s definitely a deliberate push for consistency across their apps. If you’re used to the old layout, having to tap an extra time to create a new note might feel like a step backward but for those who value a clean, modern interface and more screen real estate for your notes, this update is a definite win.

The redesign is rolling out now with version 5.24.432.x of Google Keep for Android. If you’re not seeing it yet, you can always try force-stopping the app from your App info settings. Let me know in the comments below what you think about this new floating button. Do you like the new design or do you want the old bar back?