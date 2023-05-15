As AI takes the world by storm, Google hopes to restore credibility and context to images

In today’s digital age, where misinformation spreads like wildfire, it’s become increasingly vital to discern truth from fiction. As generative AI quickly takes the world by storm, the need for reliable information is more critical than ever (and will become increasingly so). Recognizing this, Google has unveiled a new feature during its I/O 2023 event called “About this image”, which is meant to empower users with the ability to assess the context and credibility of images they encounter online or that are sent to them.

“About this image” was created as an answer to concerns regarding image manipulation. Once it becomes available, you’ll not only be able to determine an image’s original source but also discover where else it appears online and when it was first indexed by Google. By providing these insights, Google aims to equip you with the means you need to establish the reliability of an image and make informed judgments.

Starting in just a few months, users in the United States will be able to access it by clicking the three-dot “more” options menu next to a web image on Google Image Search results. Additionally, this feature will be available when using Google Lens screenshots or by swiping up on an image in the Google App on Android. Later this year, Google also plans to introduce the ability to right-click or long press an image for a quick glance at the info.

Initially, every generated image in Google’s Imagen engine will include the “About this image” section. By incorporating this information literacy tool, artificial intelligence-created content will be less likely be be abused by bad actors. Moreover, in the coming months, leading publishers like Midjourney and Shutterstock will automatically feature the same information for their content that appears in Google Image search results.

As the internet becomes increasingly saturated with fake and imagined content, I believe tools like “About this image” will likely become commonplace. Interestingly, we’ve dealt with this for over a decade with Photoshop on the scene, and we were just fine, but the rate at which AI content is being generated, it’s a little scary to think about how different it can end up being without some guardrails.

