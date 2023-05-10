Google I/O 2023: where to watch live and how to join our watch party

Well folks, today is the day. Google I/O 2023 is set to kick off at 10AM PST or 1PM EST with both the main keynote and Android keynote following directly after. After the keynotes, all of the individual, web-based sessions will be available to watch as well and after that – for the most part – Google I/O will be in the books again for this year.

While we’re excited for some of the smaller sessions, the big news today will happen in the main keynote and we’re expecting some big news in the AI department along with some sweet, long-awaited hardware reveals. It’s going to be a very fun, very interesting I/O for sure, and as these things go, it’s way more fun to watch in a group.

Where to watch

You could simply check out the event with the video embedded above, and that would be perfectly fine. However, if you want to watch with a group of ChromeOS and Google enthusiasts, there’s a way. Via our Patreon, you can gain access to our private Discord server where we’re hosting a watch party for anyone who wants to join in.

A quick and shameless plug: our Patreon is a pretty simple setup, costing you only $5/month to get an ad-free experience on our website and full access to the Discord server. There are tons of folks in there that love Google products and have all sorts of knowledge that goes beyond what we’ve learned over the years. It’s a fun place to be and if you join up before I/O, you can hop in the watch party and hang out with us during the show!

Either way you go, we hope Google I/O 2023 is an I/O unlike any other, and we hope the software and hardware that gets shown off today is a pleasure to watch. We’ll be ready to roll with some snacks in-hand come 1PM EST, and we do hope you’ll join us.

