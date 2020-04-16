The original Google Home is still my favorite smart speaker, and it is dirt cheap right now

Google has released quite a few smart speakers over the past few years. All of these speakers stem from the fantastic, original Google Home, however, and I’d still place it as my favorite all-around Google Home speaker available today. When we look at the smart speakers on offer from Google right now, there’s a nice variety with regard to price, size, and sound quality. The overarching reason I like the original Google Home the most is its ability to be great at nearly all the things you want out of a smart speaker.

Sure, there’s the more expensive Google Home Max that I adore, but its impressive sound comes at a much higher cost of $299. While this is a fair price to pay for a speaker of this quality (it is legitimately awesome), it firmly places the Home Max into a niche category for most people. Then we have the Home Mini and Nest Mini – A.K.A the Home Mini 2 – with their rock-bottom pricing that make both of these speakers much more marketable. The original Mini had issues with the top sensor and very poor sound quality, but the follow up Nest Mini corrected all of those issues and is an impressive little smart speaker at $49 MSRP.

Right in the middle is the original Google Home that possesses a unique look, a great speaker, and fantastic touch experience. It is my family’s main speaker in the kitchen/dining room of our home and we use it constantly for questions, timers, commands, and general music playback. While not as sonically pleasing as the Home Max, it is a still a solid audio experience while costing a fraction of the price and taking up much less space on the counter. And compared to the two smaller Google speakers, there’s really no comparison when we’re talking about audio quality. It’s a bigger speaker and easily outmatches its smaller siblings.

While the Google Home at full price is a hard sell these days with the much-improved Nest Mini undercutting it so heavily, the current pricing on it makes it a much more attractive purchase. Right now, you can get your hands on a brand-new Google Home for only $49. That’s right! For the same MSRP as the Nest Mini, you can get the full-size Google Home from multiple sellers.

Additionally, the going price on the much-improved Nest Mini has also dropped down to $29. While this deal on the Nest Mini has come and gone quite a few times over the last few months, it’s always a welcome sight to see such a good little speaker available at such an accessible price point. However, with the much better Google Home at a full 50% off, it would be tough to recommend not veering towards it first. Either way, you’re getting a solid, well-made, great sounding speaker to add to your home. We aren’t sure how long these prices will stick around, so you may want to act fast!

Shop Google Home at Chrome Shop

Shop Nest Mini at Chrome Shop