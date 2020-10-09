Got $5? You could pick up a Google Home Mini at this local retailer

2020 has been a bizarre year that has seen us fundamentally change the way we do just about everything and the way we shop is right at the top of that list. Online and delivery have become the go-to services for millions of os shoppers that once enjoyed spending hours casually perusing through shops. For many of us, those days have been temporarily put on ice. Any way you slice it, holiday shopping in 2020 is going to look very different than years past. Amazon Prime Day was pushed back this year and will be happening October 13th and 14th and Best Buy in getting in on the fun by bringing Black Friday early on the exact same days.

Apart from simply trying to boost sales, I’d bet a lot of retailers are trying to grab the attention of buyers that set out months ahead of time to get a jump on the holiday shopping season. My mom was one of those. Yeah, we had our big presents that would arrive or get picked up in December but she would randomly grab smaller gifts and stocking stuffers throughout the year to take some of the stress out of the shopping season. What does that have to do with this post? Well, very little apart from the fact that I discovered what could be the ultimate stocking stuffer for 2020.

Google is amassing a decent resume of smart speakers and the latest addition to the family may be a serious disruptor in the premium space with its $99 price tag and impressive audio quality. That said, this new generation of speakers means deals on the previous models when you can find them. If you’re looking for a killer deal on a simple smart home speaker, you may be able to hit up your local Walmart and find the greatest Assistant speaker deal you’ve ever seen apart from getting one for free. The Google Home Mini is a capable little Assistant speaker that is perfect for places like the kiddos rooms or office spaces where you want the convenience of a smart speaker but aren’t looking for the best audio experience. My kids have them and they’re perfect for listening to music, setting timers, listening to stories or whatever.

You can’t order the original Mini online from Walmart but you may luck out if a brick and mortar location has one in stock. Ours did and when I clicked into the listing, it said the smart speaker was discounted to FIVE DOLLARS! I don’t care what you think of the OG Mini’s audio quality, you won’t find a speaker with the Google Assistant this cheap anywhere else. Talk about a great stocking stuffer for the kids. Maybe you bring it to your office party? Your coworkers will think that you’re the best gifter ever when they get a smart speaker. They’ll never know it cost less than a Venti Latte from Starbucks. (Unless they read this, of course.) To see if you can find one, just click on the Walmart link below and pop in your zip code. You’ll be able to see the availability of stores near you. Happy hunting.

<p><a rel=”nofollow” href=”https://fave.co/34V1KlR” class=”BuyButton” target=”_blank”>Google Home Mini at Walmart</a></p>