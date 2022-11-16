Google Fi offers one free year of YouTube Premium to Unlimited Plus subscribers

Google Fi subscribers and potential customers have a new reason to rejoice this holiday season. Google just announced that new and existing subscribers can now enjoy an entire year of YouTube Premium free of charge. The premium subscription gains you access to an ad-free YouTube experience, background play, and the ability to download videos for offline viewing. With YouTube Premium, users also get unlimited, ad-free access to YouTube music and its library of over 80 million songs.

To qualify for the promotion, you need to be an existing or new subscriber to Google Fi’s Unlimited Plus plan that starts at $60. The plan includes unlimited data and tethering along with a slew of international features for when you travel. If you have four lines on your Unlimited Plus plan, the price drops to $40/line. Here’s a closer look at the promotion and the benefits that come with Google’s NVMO cellular service that’s powered by T-Mobile and US Cellular.

Google Fi YTP Details:

Google Fi Unlimited Plus: Fi’s most feature-rich plan, including unlimited data (slowing after 50GB per person), and ranging in price from to $65/mo for 1 member to $40/mo for 4+ member plans

YouTube Premium (YTP): a premium streaming subscription which includes ad-free / background play for YouTube content, downloadable videos, and access to YouTube Music Premium

For families of up 4-6 people, it is $40/month, and each member will receive their own YouTube Premium subscription.

Eligibility: All new and existing Unlimited+ Fi members are eligible for a year of YTP.

Google Fi users with an eligible plan can redeem the YouTube Premium promotion via the Google Fi app. If you are looking to join the Google Fi family, new subscribers are eligible for a discount of up to $200 on a brand-new Pixel phone when you transfer your existing number to a qualifying Google Fi plan. Details can be found here.

