This Chrome extension puts a new Google Earth View image in every new tab

Google recently added a massive number of high-res satellite images from Google Earth to their web-based library called Earth View. As a matter of fact, over 1000 new images were added according to a post by Google on The Keyword and that brings the total to over 2500 total images. You may know of Earth View from places like your living room Chromecast, a nearby Nest Hub, or your Android wallpaper picker. Earth View has been around for quite some time, but most don’t know there’s a way for you to enjoy it in your Chrome new tab page every time you start a browsing session.

If you’ve ever witnessed these photos, you realize how striking the earth can be when viewed from high above, and this extension does a superb job of putting these amazing images in front of users in a way that is not only beautiful, but functional as well.

You can go here to download and install the extension, and upon doing so, each new tab you open will give you a new, high resolution look at our jaw-dropping planet. Additionally, the extension acts as a basic window to the web version of Earth View, giving you a quick access way to see your history, open a default tab, quick share the image, download the wallpaper, visit the full web gallery, or visit the Image Map. All of these are self-explanatory, but the final feature is a unique addition pulled from the Earth View experience.

In this Image Map, you see a total globe covered in colored dots. Those dots represent the overall theme color for each image so you can look for just the right background for your phone or desktop. With the included slider at the bottom, you can narrow down the results by color and click on only the images that match the feel and look you are going for. It’s a mind-boggling filtering system for a staggering collection of data.

I’ve not had a new tab page extension make me so excited to open up a new tab like this in a long time. I honestly opened about twenty new tabs just to see the next image and look forward to the future surprises as my daily browsing leads to new Earth discoveries.