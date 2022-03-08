Google Doodle celebrates International Women’s Day

Today is International Women’s Day and Google is joining in the celebration with a Doodle that takes us around the world, showing women across different cultures doing what they do best. It takes us from a mother taking care of her children while working from home to women working on all kinds of trades making a difference in all the world’s economies. You can check it out in the slideshow below:

The Doodle was illustrated by Doodle Art Director, Thoka Maer, who took inspiration from life during the pandemic when everyone had to adjust priorities, make sacrifices, and shift their focus to what’s most important: being there for those that need us. This new reality was particularly hardest on those women who also had motherhood thrown into the mix and struggled to be seen and valued for their accomplishments.

As a woman working in the I.T. field, a mother, and a wife, I especially appreciate Doodles like this that celebrate women and all we do for our families and in the workplace. Don’t forget to say “Happy International Women’s Day!“ today to those women that make a difference in your life.