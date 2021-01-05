Smart Compose and autocorrect can now be used in Google Docs comments

Within Google Docs, autocorrect and smart compose are now officially available while commenting. These features should help you to comment quickly and with confidence by reducing your chances of misspelling something or making grammatical errors. I say that both smart compose and autocorrect ought to exist everywhere, so placing it in Docs comments now is a welcome update.

As you can see below, typing in a comment box causes smart compose to take over and reveal suggestions in grey using machine learning. To auto-complete those suggestions, just tap the tab key on your keyboard.

Autocorrect will automatically kick in the moment you misspell something and hit the space bar. You’ll see a grey line underneath a word that was autocorrected to inform you, but it will fade out shortly after you continue typing.

So long as you don’t have a Scheduled Release Domain, you should already see these two features appearing as of today. Otherwise, you’ll see them within the next two weeks. Admins don’t need to make any changes to their console to activate either feature for their end-users. It’s awesome to see many of the features we’ve had in services like Grammarly for some time now come to the nooks and crannies of Google’s ecosystem. Where else would you like to see smart compose and autocorrect appear within Google’s products and services? Let us know in the comments!