Google Docs gains Gmail draft capabilities for Workspace customers

Google Workspace users got some excellent news yesterday with the announcement of the new email draft template feature that is making its way to Google Docs as we speak. This feature was teased last month as part of a celebratory post regarding the broad adoption of Smart Canvas features and the expansion of the “@” menu.

The template will be available as a “Building Block,” which you can access in Google Docs by going to Insert > Building Blocks > Email draft. Once inserted, you can collaborate on it with others by @-mentioning them, thus allowing them to make comments and suggestions on the message body. Once ready, click on the Gmail icon that appears to the left of the draft, which will bring up a Gmail popup. This popup will have the subject, to, cc, bcc, and body fields already auto-populated with the contents from the draft.

This feature began rolling out yesterday to Rapid Release domains with up to 15 days for complete visibility. Domains on the Scheduled Release track will start seeing this feature roll out starting on March 22nd and may take longer than 15 days to make its way to all domain users fully. All Google Workspace customers, including legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers, are eligible for this rollout.