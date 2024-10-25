Google debuts the new ChromeOS Readiness Tool, and it is pretty amazing

As part of the impressive (and at times a bit overwhelming) Chrome Summit 2024, Google took the wraps off a new version of the tool that does exactly what the label implies: tells you if your organization is ready for ChromeOS or not. Though a version of this tool has existed for nearly 4 years at this point, it’s never been so simple, straightforward, and helpful. Let me explain.

Over at chromeosreadinesstool.com, admins can learn more and schedule a demo directly from Google to begin the journey of quantifying whether or not their organizations are really ready to make the jump to ChromeOS via Chromebooks or existing hardware via ChromeOS Flex.

With a simple Windows app (delivered directly from the Windows Store in the near future), admins will be able to install the ChromeOS Readiness Tool directly on Windows devices and begin tracking the necessary info needed to help make a quantitative decision on whether or not the move to ChromeOS is feasible or not.

The data collected is 100% transparent and only viewable by others with a unique token, so you don’t have to worry about Google having any access to any of your data, here. But that data is powerful for decision making, giving admins a clear picture of the apps being used on a regular basis (both in the foreground and in the background) by workers along with a comprehensive look at the peripherals they are utilizing as well.

The ChromeOS Readiness Tool runs discretely in the background, and Google tells us that they’ve seen close to zero performance hit on the machines running it as well. Once installed and run for the time necessary, admins will have a clear report of how ready their fleet really is to move from Windows to ChromeOS.

You can even sort these reports by group, so in certain situations, an organization may have certain departments ready to make the jump while others simply aren’t there yet. Additionally, Google says it is on the roadmap for this tool to also suggest ChromeOS compliant apps (PWAs, generally) that could replace those apps that may be needed to bridge the gap to full ChromeOS readiness. In the meantime, there’s always Cameyo to get businesses over the hump for those few legacy applications they still need.

It’s a powerful service that takes potential ChromeOS clients from “maybe” and “probably” to quantified “yes” or “not yet.” The tool isn’t 100% off the ground yet, but as you can see from the site and the video, we’re very close to a full-blown launch. While ChromeOS isn’t perfect for every organization, it’s a massive step forward for many, providing ease of administration, rock solid security, and performance improvements across the board. If you or your IT admin are interested in seeing how close you may be to making the switch, head over to the site to get started.