Google Contacts begins highlighting upcoming birthdays in “For you” feed

Are you tired of missing your friends and family members’ birthdays and feeling bad about it? If so, you’ll be pleased to know that Google Contacts is introducing a new feature that can help you stay up-to-date and look like the most considerate person in the world to those around you.

The “Highlights” section in Contacts features a new “For You” feed that displays a Material You style card with a cake icon for contacts whose birthdays are coming up soon. The card also includes a button to call or text them, making it easier for you to wish them the best on their special day.

This new feature was spotted by 9to5Google in version 4.2 of the Google Contacts app, though it may have appeared stealthily in an earlier update. Anyone who uses Google Assistant on their Android device will be familiar with this type of thing as it also reminds you of when birthdays are on the horizon. In fact, Google Calendar and Messages also do this. With the latter’s message list, it will say “Happy Birthday!” with a cake icon next to that person’s name.

Is this new feature helpful though? Google is apparently surveying users to gather feedback and find out. A quick questionnaire is popping up for some to ask them whether or not they took action or intend to take action when these “birthday cards” appear in their feed.

You’ll have to let me know in the comments – will you use these or will you swipe them away? If you end up integrating these reminders into your lifestyle, you can say goodbye to missed birthdays and hello to staying connected with the people who matter most to you.

