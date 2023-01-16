For better or worse, the Google Clock app now lets you record your own sounds to wake up to

Did you know that you can set YouTube Music songs as your wake-up alarm in the morning via the Google Clock app? The feature has been around for a while now, and I have yet to try it out mostly because I fall asleep to music, so I don’t believe it would be effective. Google’s latest feature update for the app may make it easier for me to rise in the A.M. to custom sounds though.

Discovered by Mishaal Rahman on Twitter, you can now record your very own noises using your phone’s microphone. For better or worse (depending on what you record, or better yet, who you let record it for you!), this is certainly going to be useful to some of us.

Open the sound option on any of your currently created alarms and then you ought to see the new option for “Recorded sounds” at the top of the list just above the standard device sounds that shipped with your phone.

The next screen that appears is the Google Recorder overlay where you can tap the big, red record button to start capturing audio. When you’re finished, you can then choose it from the recorded sounds list I just mentioned. You can, of course, delete any recordings you make if you’d like to try again, but be forewarned that you can’t rename these audio snippets.

The Google Clock app version 7.3 should be rolled out to your device. If not yet, then soon, but checking the aforementioned alarm sound section should reveal the options if you’ve already received it. This is a server-side update for Pixel owners, but other Android devices may also encounter it. Let me know in the comments if you have it and what you will record to rise and shine to.

