Google Chrome is getting even more productive tab group features

There’s no reason to deny it: we’re all guilty of having too many tabs open at least some of the time. Over the years, Google has been working to address this problem in Chrome, and some of the updates that will be rolling out soon should help all those that find themselves buried in a mountain of tabs on a regular basis.

Tab Groups finally on the way for iOS

If you’re an iPhone or iPad user, you’ll soon be able to group related tabs together, assigning them a unique name and color for easy identification. No more endless scrolling through a cluttered tab grid. Simply open the tab grid, long-press a tab, and select “Add Tab to New Group.” Once grouped, rearrange those tabs to your heart’s content. It’s like having a neat and tidy filing system for your browsing sessions.

Seamless Tab Groups Across All Your Devices

Soon, you’ll be able to save and sync your tab groups across all your devices – iOS, Android, and desktop. Start a project on your phone during your morning commute, and effortlessly pick up where you left off when you reach your computer. Chrome is making device switching a breeze even for those that love having dozens of tabs open all at once.

Imagine you’re researching hotels and places to eat for an upcoming trip on your phone. The small screen can quickly become a bottleneck as you dive deeper into your planning. With a few taps, you create a tab group to keep everything organized, effortlessly see this tab group synced over to your desktop, and seamlessly continue your trip planning on a larger screen. It will be quite handy when it does arrive.

Pick Up Where You Left Off

Chrome’s tab organization is also adding one more helpful feature and in the near future, Chrome will suggest pages to revisit based on your browsing history across devices. Was there an interesting article you were reading at work but didn’t have time to finish? Chrome will remember and suggest it when you open a new tab on your phone during your commute home. No more bookmarks or frantic searches for that elusive URL.

These new tab features – when they all arrive – will be super helpful for anyone who uses the Chrome browser on a regular basis. We all use multiple screens during the day, so having some help keeping things in order will be very helpful in countless ways each day. Whether you’re a student, a professional, or simply someone who loves to browse, these updates will make your Chrome experience even better moving forward.

