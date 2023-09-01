Google removes Chrome’s handy ‘Click to Call’ feature for some reason

For years, Google Chrome’s Click to Call feature has been a convenient tool for users juggling between their desktop and smartphone. With a simple right-click, the feature allowed users to send a phone number from their desktop browser to their smartphone and quickly place a call. But in a bit of a surprising move, we’ve learned (via 9to5 Google) that Google has now completely removed this feature. While not something I used all the time, it was handy when needed and I think we’re all a bit curious as to why it is now gone.

A slow and quiet exit

Earlier this year, Google began the process of phasing out the Click to Call feature by pushing it behind a flag that had to be manually enabled, as documented on the Chromium bug tracker. No announcements were made and no clarification was given for the move.

By May, the feature was disabled by default, and now, with the release of Chrome 116, it has been removed entirely. As Artem Russavowski highlighted on X/Twitter, the chrome://flags/#click-to-call flag has been taken away, completely removing the feature in its entirety.

chrome://flags/#click-to-call doesn't exist anymore in Chrome 116 stable, so there's no way to re-enable this feature. — Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) August 30, 2023

The removal of Click to call has caused a bit of a stir within the user community with many asking for it to be reintroduced: prompting a member of the Chromium team to comment that discussions will be had about “whether we can continue to support the feature.”

Though Google cites “low use” as the apparent reason for the removal, it’s worth noting that even niche features can be indispensable for certain users and certain workflows. Click to Call was especially useful for people who often switch between their desktop and mobile devices and want a seamless way to initiate calls. Its removal, without notice, disrupts this workflow and leaves many users searching for alternative methods.

While it’s unfortunate to see the removal of Click to Call, users aren’t entirely out of options. Third-party applications and browser extensions may provide similar functionality, though they may not offer the same level of integration and ease of use that Click to Call once did. And whether or not it will make a comeback or not is tough to say at this point, but its encouraging to see that Google isn’t 100% saying no for now.

