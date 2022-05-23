You can now create a Task out of a Google Chat message

Google has been hard at work releasing updates to its Workspace suite of apps. Some of these updates get them closer to feature parity with other productivity suites, and others are meant to improve their already existing feature set. Today, Google has announced one more update that should please Workspace customers that rely on Tasks to get things done.

Starting today and on a gradual two-week rollout, users will be able to create personal tasks from Google Chat individual or group messages. This will help when having Chat conversations with co-workers where actionable items are mentioned. Those who wish can click on the 3-dot menu on the right of the message and select the “Add to tasks” option, which will allow a due date and description to be added. Once added, the user can get back to the conversation knowing that the task will be available via Google Tasks, the quick-access side panel, or Google Calendar (if the task has a date).

The feature will be available to all Google Workspace, legacy G Suite Basic, and Business customers and will begin rolling out today for both Rapid and Scheduled Release domains. Google also states that iOS users should start seeing this feature in the coming months, and an announcement will be made on the Workspace Updates Blog once available.