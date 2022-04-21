Google Calendar will soon let you set up host controls and assign co-hosts in advance of video meetings

Google has announced via a blog post that you will soon be able to set up host controls and assign co-hosts ahead of meetings in Google Calendar. This feature is launching in hopes that it will help video meetings flow more smoothly.

Specifically, meeting organizers will be able to moderate by turning meeting safety features on or off, such as locking down the ability for attendees to chat or present to all — something you don’t want when there is already an assigned presenter and want to keep distractions to a minimum. Additionally, meeting organizers will be able to pre-assign co-hosts to help with the responsibilities.

These new settings will be available when scheduling a meeting in Google Calendar by selecting the blue “Add Google Meet video conferencing,” then the gear icon to select your video call options which will present you with the toggle for “Host controls or Co-hosts.”

The feature will see a gradual rollout, with up to 15 days for feature visibility, which started yesterday (April 20, 2022). The moderation settings will be available to all Google Workspace customers as well as those with personal Google accounts. However, the co-host settings will only be available to select Google Workspace tiers such as Google Workspace Essentials, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Business Standard, Business Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, Education Plus, and Teaching and Learning Upgrade customers.