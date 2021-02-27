Google Calendar Adds Option for Repeating Out of Office and Split Working Hours

Google Workspace users will soon be getting a couple of very helpful features added to Google Calendar – the ability to add repeating out of office entries and to split their working hours. These new features should come in very handy now that the pandemic has forced many to work remotely and get creative with how to split their time. It should also help with creating boundaries between personal and work time as the lines between the two have become increasingly blurred.

For example, users will now be able to block out periods of time in the middle of the day – such as when at lunch or when attending a Doctor’s appointment – so that co-workers can see that those times are unavailable for meetings. Additionally, users can set a repeating out of office entry, further communicating availability to their team.

Google Workspace and Education customers with domains on the Rapid Release schedule will start seeing the working hour segments feature gradually starting on February 22nd. Scheduled Release domains will start seeing it starting on March 8th. The repeating out of office feature will start rolling out to Rapid Release domains on March 1st, with the Scheduled Release domains seeing it a couple of weeks after that starting on March 15th.