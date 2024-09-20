Google brings seamless passkey syncing to desktop Chrome

Google has just announced a new update to the Password Manager that is going to make it much easier to sign into websites across multiple devices. And it’s all possible because of passkeys, a new tech that allows you to log in with just a fingerprint or face scan so you can securely access your accounts. No more frustrating password resets or worrying about security breaches. But up until now, managing passkeys across multiple devices hasn’t been seamless.

You could save them to Google Password Manager on Android, but using them elsewhere meant scanning QR codes. But now you can save passkeys to your Google Password Manager in Chrome for Windows, macOS, and Linux, allowing simple sign in with just your fingerprint or device passcode. Google says they are currently testing this feature in Beta on Chromebooks and also hope to have iOS support soon. Once your passkey is saved to your account it will sync automatically, making signing in a breeze on any device.

advertisement

To enhance security and enable cross-device passkey creation and access, Google has also introduced a new Google Password Manager PIN that you will need to create when you save a passkey on desktop. This additional layer of protection ensures that your passkeys remain end-to-end encrypted, and are not accessible to anyone, even Google itself.

When using passkeys on a new device, you will need either your Google Password Manager PIN or your Android screen lock to securely access and sync your saved passkeys. The default PIN is six digits, but you can choose “PIN options” for a longer, alphanumeric one.

advertisement

Google continues to lead the charge toward a passwordless future and I’m fully on board! I will be happy when I don’t have to ever remember a password again and these latest updates are another step in that direction. With improved passkey support across multiple platforms and enhanced security measures, we’re getting closer and closer to saying goodbye to passwords once and for all.