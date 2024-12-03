Google Assistant’s Gemini upgrade is arriving and using a new voice

Remember back in August when Google teased that it was bringing the power of Gemini to Assistant? Well, it looks like the wait is finally over; at least for some users. Reports are coming in of interesting changes to how Google Assistant sounds and responds on smart speakers and displays. And it’s about time.

While I haven’t personally witnessed these changes on our smart speakers here in the office just yet, the updates are clearly showing up for some. It seems the familiar voice you’ve assigned to your devices is sticking around for basic commands and questions like “Hey Google, what’s the weather?” But things get more interesting when you engage in more conversational queries where Gemini kicks in, and a new, warmer voice takes over.

As you can hear in the clip from Reddit above, instead of the usual, somewhat robotic response, the Gemini-powered Assistant delivers a more natural, engaging reply that feels like the start of an actual conversation. It’s a clear step towards Google’s goal of enabling longer, more nuanced back-and-forths with the Assistant.

This roll-out aligns with code strings previously uncovered in the Google Home app hinting at an “improved Assistant” with richer responses, new voices, and better understanding. These strings promised the ability to pause, ask multiple questions, and even change your mind mid-conversation, all while still getting the help you need. While no one has reported seeing this full suite of upgrades just yet, the appearance of the new voices suggests that the broader roll-out might be just around the corner.

And it could signal a time where it’s interesting to talk about smart speakers and displays once again. With Gemini under the hood, our smart home interactions are about to get a whole lot more intelligent and engaging once this new ability does fully arrive. How long that will take is still a guess at best, but hopefully we see Gemini arrive on smart devices sooner than later.

VIA: 9to5 Google