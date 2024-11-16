Gemini-infused Google smart speakers and displays might be just around the corner

Remember back in August when Google casually dropped the news that Assistant was getting a Gemini-powered upgrade? Well, it seems like the time for that upgrade might finally be just around the corner.

Folks at 9to5Google have been digging through the latest Google Home APK and uncovered some interesting lines of code. It appears that Google is prepping a welcome message for users, introducing them to the “improved Assistant” and its new features. According to these uncovered code strings, we can expect:

Richer responses: Think complex topics summarized quickly and clearly.

Think complex topics summarized quickly and clearly. New voices: More natural voices that make interacting with your devices a lot less robotic.

More natural voices that make interacting with your devices a lot less robotic. Better understanding: Pause, ask multiple questions, change your mind – the new Assistant should be able to keep up conversationally.

Now, this isn’t an official announcement from Google, but it’s definitely a strong indication that Google is getting ready to roll out this update. And honestly, it’s about time.

As I said back in August, I’ve been pretty vocal about my disappointment with Google Assistant on smart speakers and displays in the last year or so. It’s just not as helpful or intuitive as it should be at this point with the large advancements we’ve had in the past two years with large language models.

But with Gemini’s advanced language model, things could finally be about to change. Imagine being able to have a natural, flowing conversation with your smart devices, asking complex questions, and getting clear, concise answers. That’s the promise of Gemini, and I, for one, am actually excited to start using these smart devices a bit more regularly once again.

Of course, we’ll have to wait and see how it all plays out in practice. If this update lives up to the hype, it could be a game-changer for Google’s smart home ecosystem. Imagine the simple, natural conversations you have with Gemini Live eventually showing up for the Nest Audio, Nest Hub and other smart speakers. It will be a true revitalization of existing hardware, and perhaps even a reason for Google to finally look at making some new ones.