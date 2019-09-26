You can now use the Google Assistant to control your Xbox One

Microsoft has expanded the list of digital assistants that work with their Xbox One console and today, the company announced plans to bring the Google Assistant to Xbox One. This addition comes alongside the voice command capabilities that are currently available with Alexa and Cortana that were both added last fall. Microsoft said the decision to add the Google Assistant was based directly on feedback from Xbox fans.

Google Assistant integration has added a nice list of voice commands that allow gamers to turn the console on or off, play and pause games, launch games and apps, and more. These actions can be completed with all Google Assistant-enabled devices and smart home devices like the newly released Google Nest Hub Max or the upcoming Nest Mini. It is important to note that the Google Assistant is not running on the Xbox One – it is simply receiving commands from an Assistant-equipped device like your phone, smart speaker, or smart display.

Shop Chromebooks on Amazon

To get started, you will need to join a Google Group with the main Google Account you want to use. Then you will need to add your XBOX in the Google Home app by setting up your device that should show up as “[beta] Xbox.” If you are unfamiliar with setting up 3rd-party devices in the Home app, you can see full instructions right over here. After the setup is complete, you will be ready to start using the Google Assistant on your Xbox One.

Image Source: Microsoft



Your Schedule

Sign Up For The Official Chrome Unboxed Newsletter Get Alerted About New Posts On

You can start with commands like, “Hey Google, play Gears 5 on Xbox” or “Hey Google, take a screenshot on Xbox.” If you want to make the experience more personal, you can also change the default name of the console in your Google Home app to something fun like “Battleship” so you could say, “Hey Google, turn on Battleship.”

Microsoft is rolling out the public beta today on Xbox One and it is limited to customers in English at this time. Microsoft has said Google and Xbox are working together to expand language support before final launch later this fall. If you have any issues to report or if you would like to see the full list of currently supported Google Assistant commands, Microsoft has a Reddit thread with more information.