Google announces exciting new Chromecast features at CES 2024

Hold onto your popcorn, cord-cutters, because Google announced some exciting Chromecast news at CES 2024! Most exciting, the magic of Fast Pair is coming to Chromecast with Google TV! Fast Pair has been a fan-favorite feature on Chromebooks for a while now and Google is rolling it out to Chromecast with Google TV “in the next month.”

Here’s how it will work on your TV. Simply put your headphones in pairing mode, see the “Connect now” prompt on your TV screen, and boom – your headphones are connected. This seamless Bluetooth pairing is dead simple and Google says there have been “over 660 million Fast Pair pairings to date.” Google is also planning to bring Fast Pair to “more Google TV devices.”

TikTok casting to Chromecast built-in devices is here, too, with auto-play enabled by default. No more squinting at a phone screen – get lost in the endless scroll of viral videos on your big-screen TV. And the TikTok fun doesn’t stop there, Google says future casting of LIVE content is on the way, too.

Google also announced that Chromecast built-in is expanding its reach in a big way. The 2024 LG TV series will now come with Chromecast built-in, bringing smart streaming to even more households. Hotels and hospitals using LG Hospitality and Healthcare TVs are joining the Chromecast party too, so you won’t be stuck watching daytime TV during your next hotel or hospital visit. Google says there are now “over 220 million monthly active devices” across Google TV and other Android TV OS devices.

Lastly, Google is rolling out Matter hub functionality to “select” Google TV and Android TV OS devices, as well as LG TVs. This means your TV can become the brain of your smart home, controlling and communicating with all your Matter-compatible devices through the power of Google Home.

From effortless pairing to expanded casting options and a booming ecosystem of partners, Google’s Chromecast announcements at CES 2024 paint a bright picture for the future of streaming and home entertainment. So, grab some popcorn, settle in on the couch, and get ready for some great new Chromecast features heading your way soon!

