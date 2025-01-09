Google and MediaTek team up on new Filogic chipset purpose-built for the smart home

The smart home landscape has always been a bit of a Wild West, with gadgets from different brands often refusing to play nicely together. But the Matter standard is changing all that, promising a future where our smart homes are truly interconnected. Now, Google and MediaTek are throwing their weight behind this vision, teaming up to deliver a new Filogic chip that is purpose-built for the next generation of smart home devices.

With the arrival of Matter back in 2022, the smart home landscape has undergone a major transformation. Interoperability is no longer a pipe dream; devices can now effortlessly integrate with various ecosystems like Google Home, Apple HomeKit, and Samsung SmartThings. Add in the efficiency of the Thread protocol (a wireless mesh networking technology), and we’re looking at a future where smart devices communicate seamlessly without clogging up our home networks.

MediaTek’s new MT7903 chip is purpose-built for this exciting future. It’s packed with cutting-edge connectivity features like tri-band Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 6, and IEEE 802.15.4/Thread radios. For manufacturers, this means easier integration of Thread and broader compatibility thanks to Matter support.

But it’s not just about connectivity; it’s about efficiency too. The MT7903 boasts a “Thread border router offload” feature, allowing the chip to enter a low-power sleep mode while staying connected to other devices. This translates to a more sustainable smart home that doesn’t guzzle energy.

By combining Google’s expertise in smart home technology with MediaTek’s prowess in semiconductor design, this partnership could seriously elevate the Google Home ecosystem and the smart home experience as a whole. We’re eager to see this chip in new Google Home devices and how it impacts the broader smart home ecosystem.