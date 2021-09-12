Google and Avocor create new hardware for Meet whiteboarding harmony

Work from Home means something entirely different than it did just two years ago. The new hybrid workforce and modular classroom environments have reshaped the way we communicate, learn and collaborate. Seeing the need to evolve with this changing landscape, Google has partnered with Avocor to create a new line of Jamboard-esque displays that bring the best of Google Meet’s and its collaboration tools to a dedicated hardware platform.

Google’s Jamboard display focused mostly on presenting a digital whiteboard and collaboration tool for the classroom and office. The 55″ 4K interactive display serves a great purpose in the proper setting but the $5K MSRP makes it a costly unitasker in a world where versatility is crucial. Granted, EDU customers can get a Jamboard at the moment for as little as $999 and that’s an amazing deal but Google’s new collaboration hardware feels more in-tune with today’s Work from Home market.

Google Meet Series by Avocor

The new line of Google Meet hardware from Avocor brings the best of premium Meet hardware together with the productivity-minded collaboration tools of Jamboard and puts them in two, distinct form factors. One of which is the Google Series One Board 65 which is a Jamboard reimagined as a 65″ touch display that has a mountable all-in-one EPTZ camera and lag-free glass display that works the two included styli for real-time collaboration inside Google Meet’s whiteboarding tool or the application of your choice from a laptop connected via the One Board 65’s USB-C port.

The second device in the lineup is designed for the home office and pulls double duty as a second monitor which makes it a very interesting multi-tasker. The Series One Desk 27 is a 27″ QHD IPS touch display that features an integrated 5MP webcam with auto-framing technology. It has an 8-mic array to enhance noise cancellation and a single stylus for whiteboarding. You get the same collaboration tools as the larger display and it can serve as your primary or secondary display for your laptop or desktop PC.

Like the Jamboard before them, this new generation of collaboration tools won’t come on the cheap. That said, the value these new devices bring to the table should be well worth it for companies and classrooms that leverage the technology. The Google Meet Series by Avocor comes in at $1,999 for the Desk 27 and $6,999 for the One Board 65. You can inquire about availability and bulk pricing at the link below. We’ll get our hands on one or both of these ASAP as I am excited to try out the new hardware and see how well they work. If they run as well as they look, it should be a great experience.

