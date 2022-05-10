Google announces the Advanced Web Apps Fund to support Web App projects

Google announced yesterday the launch of the Advanced Web Apps Fund, an initiative to support projects that make the web more powerful. As the web has become more advanced over time, allowing developers to bring high-performance applications to the web, the time has come to support those who have done the work to make this happen.

The Google Chrome team knows that they’re only partly responsible for this success. Therefore, they want to help recognize the importance of this work and enable more people to spend time on projects that improve the web as a platform for advanced apps. This includes web app developers and those they count on to build a strong ecosystem of APIs, tools, demonstration apps, and other materials.

To qualify, those who wish to apply should be working on a project meant to “improve the web as a platform for advanced apps is in scope.” While Google doesn’t quite have a set definition for this, they explain that it could be as simple as a website with a web-app interface and significant client-side functionality. Below are examples or ideas provided as projects that could qualify:

• New capabilities (for example, a WebSQL replacement using WebAssembly). • Libraries and tools that make it easier to build advanced web apps, such as improvements to Bubblewrap and drivers supporting WebUSB. • Demo apps and tutorials showcasing unique or powerful use cases for advanced web apps.

You can apply for your own project or nominate a project you deem worthy, though keep in mind the project owner must be willing to make changes to the code as required to qualify for the sponsorship. An Open Collective account is also needed to apply, which can be done by creating a short document describing the proposal. Existing projects can also be submitted by filing a GitHub issue in the project and then submitting this form.

There is no deadline to submit projects, as Google states that they’ll evaluate proposals on a rolling basis. However, those who wish to apply should do so sooner rather than later in order to secure funding. There is no indication in the announcement that funds are limited, but why take that risk? Chrome Unboxed wishes good luck and success to all participants.