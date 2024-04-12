Google adds new advanced security for Chrome, but it’ll cost you

Google Chrome still holds the title as the world’s most popular web browser by a very wide margin. Its intuitive interface, constant updates and massive library of extensions make it the easy choice for most people choosing how to browse the web. But just as important as all those other features are, security is and has always been central to Google’s mission with their in-house browser.

Cybercriminals are persistent, and there’s only so much a browser alone can do to completely eliminate threats. That’s why it’s wise to pair browser protection with robust security breach detection and management. Now, Google is addressing these needs directly with a new enterprise-focused offering – Chrome Enterprise Premium.

advertisement

What is Chrome Enterprise Premium?

Google’s Chrome Enterprise Premium gives businesses enhanced tools to fortify their online presence. It comes in two flavors: Core (free) and Premium (paid). The focus is on giving users more data protection, which Google says it achieves through:

advertisement

Automatic updates to shield against the latest vulnerabilities

Customizable site permissions across managed devices

The ability to block suspicious extensions

Chrome Enterprise Benefits for Businesses

Simply put, Chrome Enterprise Premium brings business-specific upgrades to the table for enterprise customers that need it. Managers can take granular control, including things like the ability to restrict which documents users can upload or print. Plus, seamless integration with enterprise software like Google Workspace makes life a bit easier for IT teams, too.

advertisement

Chrome Enterprise Premium boasts additional features unavailable in the Core version:

Data loss prevention (DLP): Safeguard sensitive data from accidental or deliberate leakage.

Malware deep scanning: Detect even the most sophisticated malware threats.

Even with the free Core version, businesses get strong baseline protection, including standard defenses against phishing and malware.

A clear focus on security

Google’s willingness to invest in a more secure Chrome experience for both businesses and regular users is encouraging. While no single solution makes you 100% safe online, Chrome Enterprise Premium offers a significant boost for safeguarding data in a company environment. For regular users, rest assured that Chrome is still rock solid for security. This new, paid offering is a way for Google to add in enterprise-focused security needed by larger corporations to keep user data safe during business transactions. And who knows, some of the things they create in this process could end up in the free version of Chrome down the road, too.

advertisement

Newsletter Signup