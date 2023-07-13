Google adds more features and language to Bard AI, taking aim at ChatGPT

When it comes to creativity, curiosity and imagination are really what bring everything to life. From a child’s imaginative game to an entrepreneur’s brand-new business idea, these qualities are intrinsically human and have found a new assistant here in 2023 with the rise of large language model AI. Unlike traditional informational tools, AI like ChatGPT and Bard don’t simply answer questions: they aid users in building upon their ideas.

So far, Bard has trailed behind ChatGPT in delivering on these sorts of solutions, but today, Google has announced Bard’s most expansive update yet to help bridge that gap and they are making Bard available in most regions worldwide, supporting many new languages. Furthermore, they are launching some key, new features aimed at personalizing the user experience and bolstering creativity.

Bridging Language and Geographic Gaps with Bard

Beginning today, Google’s Bard will be offering collaboration in over 40 languages, including Arabic, Chinese, German, Hindi, and Spanish. In addition to this, Bard will now be available in a greater number of regions, including Brazil and across Europe. Google continues to tout that they have exercised a responsible approach to this AI expansion, actively engaging with experts, policymakers, and privacy regulators in the process. As Google continues to extend Bard’s reach, they promise to adhere to AI principles, integrate user feedback, and prioritize privacy and data protection.

Tailored responses: customize your interactions with Bard

Google is introducing new updates to Bard to ensure that its responses align more accurately with user needs. The biggest and most important in my opinion is adding a voice to this new breed of AI. But the ability to have Bard give a longer, shorter, simpler or more professional response is pretty sweet, too:

Audible responses : Users can now listen to Bard’s responses, offering a fresh, audible perspective on their ideas. This function is particularly beneficial for accurate pronunciation or appreciating an auditory rendition of a poem or script. This feature is live in over 40 languages.

: Users can now listen to Bard’s responses, offering a fresh, audible perspective on their ideas. This function is particularly beneficial for accurate pronunciation or appreciating an auditory rendition of a poem or script. This feature is live in over 40 languages. Modifiable responses: Users now have the power to alter the tone and style of Bard’s responses. They can choose from five different options—simple, long, short, professional, or casual. For instance, Bard can assist in crafting a marketplace listing for a vintage armchair, and users can then use a drop-down to condense the response. This feature is currently available in English, with additional languages on the horizon.

Empowering Productivity with Bard

Google has also launched four new features to enhance user productivity, making the day-to-day interactions with Bard a bit easier to navigate. While a huge part of the entire AI process is getting the prompts right and getting the info in the response, being able to navigate all the features is very important, too:

Pin and rename conversations : Google has integrated options to pin and rename conversations with Bard, allowing users to revisit prompts effortlessly. This feature is now live in over 40 languages.

: Google has integrated options to pin and rename conversations with Bard, allowing users to revisit prompts effortlessly. This feature is now live in over 40 languages. Code exporting to diverse platforms : Responding to the growing use of Bard for coding tasks, Google now enables users to export Python code to both Google Colab and Replit. This feature is accessible in over 40 languages.

: Responding to the growing use of Bard for coding tasks, Google now enables users to export Python code to both Google Colab and Replit. This feature is accessible in over 40 languages. Sharing responses : Google has simplified the sharing of Bard chats. Users can now share their ideas and creations with others through shareable links. This feature is live in over 40 languages.

: Google has simplified the sharing of Bard chats. Users can now share their ideas and creations with others through shareable links. This feature is live in over 40 languages. Image integration in prompts: Recognizing the role of images in sparking imagination, Google has integrated Google Lens into Bard. This allows users to upload images with prompts, and Bard will then analyze the photo to assist. This feature is now live in English, with more languages expected soon.

Google is doing a lot with Bard to level the playing field with ChatGPT, and I’m pretty impressed with what they’ve added in this latest update. Large language model AI can do a lot with human input and creativity to help uncover entirely new ideas and concepts when used properly. Information overload is real and can cause many of us to stumble and fall before we get to the breakthrough we were after in the first place. With tools like Bard, things are changing rapidly, and when leveraged in the right way, it is beginning to feel as if we are only limited by our own creativity. What a time to be alive!

