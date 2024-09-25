Google acknowledges TV Streamer’s big omission, offers a deal on an HDMI cable

Google’s new TV Streamer is a pretty fantastic device thus far. It promises to step in moving forward and be a worthy successor to the much-loved Chromecast, bringing what really comes down to the best Google TV experience you can get on the big screen. But there’s a curious omission from the box when you consider the users who will likely be upgrading to this device: an HDMI cable.

One of the many beauties of the Chromecast was its plug-and-play simplicity with the HDMI cable/connector included as a part of the device. The decision to exclude it with the Streamer feels like a bit of a miss, particularly when you consider that many people might not have a spare HDMI cable lying around.

advertisement

Meeting users half way

Google, however, seems to acknowledge this potential hiccup. They’re offering a $10 discount on their “Google Ultra High-Speed HDMI Cable” to those who’ve pre-ordered the Streamer. This brings the price of the cable down to a more palatable $9.99. It’s a nice gesture, and the email announcing the discount even gives a nod to former Chromecast users, suggesting Google is well aware of the issue.

The cable itself seems like a solid offering. It supports HDMI 2.1b, meaning it’s ready for 4K HDR content at high refresh rates. It’s also 6.5ft long, which should be plenty for most setups. Of course, you’re not obligated to buy Google’s cable. The Streamer will work with any standard HDMI cable.

advertisement

Honestly, it’s a tad bit curious that Google didn’t just include an HDMI cable in the box. It would have made the setup process that much smoother and avoided any potential frustration for users. And if they simply didn’t think about the misstep beforehand, I really do think they should offer a free HDMI cable at least for former Chromecast users.

Either way, the discount code 50% off Google’s recommended HDMI cable expires on November 30th, so if you’ve ordered the Google TV Streamer, be sure to check your email and take advantage of the offer in the event that you are in need of a quality HDMI cable.

advertisement