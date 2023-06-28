Goodbye Google Play Movies and TV: Android TV now features its own ‘Shop’ tab

Today, Google introduced a new ‘Shop’ tab for Android TV to help you easily discover and buy new movies and shows. You can browse and buy directly on Android TV without needing to open other apps or grab your phone.

Google Play Movies and TV used to be used for this, but with the introduction of the Shop tab, it spells the very end of the last remnant of the old service. Good riddance, I say! Now, you’ll be routed directly through the Play Store purchase system to grab content, and that’s entirely fine by me!

Truly, the last thing that remains of Play Movies & TV is any purchases you previously made on the service. These will still show in your library along with any movies or TV shows that you bought or rented from YouTube or Android TV directly. All of this brings the experience of using Android TV more close to what it feels like to use Google TV, whether you like it or not.

Within the next few weeks, you should see this roll out to your set top box or television with Android TV built-in. Google says it will be available in 24 countries in time, but will start rolling out today in the United States. Let me know in the comments if you wish Google TV and Android TV retained separate identities more than they have or if you welcome these changes.

