This $220 Chromebook Is A Steal!

You would think I wouldn’t get excited about a deal on a device that is nearly two and a half years old considering all the new hardware and features that have arrived in the last year or so. Linux apps, competitive hardware and even new form-factors. All these things are amazing but some things remain timeless and the Luxury Gold Acer Chromebook 14 will always make that list for me.

I’ve owned and used a lot of Chromebooks but I’d be hard-pressed to name more than two or three that inspire awe quite like this 14″ Full HD, all-aluminum Chromebook. Acer nailed the design on this device and despite the fact that it lacks some of the newer features like USB-C or a touchscreen, there are so many things right about this Chromebook.

I’ll give you a moment to take in the beauty that is the Acer Chromebook 14 in Luxury Gold.

This device, like its Silver fraternal twin, has historically been priced at or above the $299 MSRP even though it’s getting a little long in the tooth. Honestly, that’s still not a bad price if you’re looking for a Chromebook that has a premium design but a palatable price tag. I’d still recommend the Acer Chromebook 14 for the average user wanting to spend less than $300.

Today’s deal, however, gets two thumbs up from me all day long.

Walmart has an exclusive deal on the Luxury Gold Acer that will save you a whopping $80! Yes, for $219 you can pick up a Chromebook that will make coffee shop goes double take to see if you’re using a MacBook. I’ve had my Gold Acer for almost two years now and I still love opening it up and writing an article or watching videos on the 1920×1080 HD display.

One thing to consider before pulling the trigger is the End of Life for this device. While I can hands-down say this is a great buy, I like our readers to be fully informed about the devices we share. The Acer Chromebook 14 was originally released in March of 2016. With Google’s Auto Update Policy promising updates of 5 or 6.5 years, this Chromebook will reach its End of Life in June of 2021. In my humble opinion, the Gold Acer is still worth every bit of $220 for three more years of enjoyment but I’ll leave that decision to you.

If you’re looking to pick up one of these beauties, you can do so at the link below and even have it shipped to your local Walmart for pickup. If you do, share some unboxing pics with us. We’d love to share in the joy of your new device.

Luxury Gold Acer Chromebook 14 From Walmart