A new Gmail update improves your email search results

As a result of new machine learning models, Gmail rolled out an update back in July, which resulted in search suggestions that were more accurate, customizable, and made more sense. When using the Gmail Search Box to look for a conversation, files, or a coworker’s contact information, you would see better and more relevant contact suggestions with intent matching for names and email addresses. For example, the order of the suggestions was changed, so that first names or email addresses were more likely to match contact queries than last names. Additionally, you would also see personalized suggestions based on historical exchanges, such as how often you interacted with a colleague via Gmail.

Google is now expanding on this functionality and including better search results based on recent search activity in Gmail. This applies when using Gmail on the web and ensures results are more relevant and make more sense.

Gmail’s Material You redesign

This is a planned Google Workspace update that was initially listed as an upcoming release and should be helpful to those of us who use Web Gmail on a regular basis. It follows recent updates such as a new Material You redesign, which placed Mail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet along the left-hand sidebar as icons instead of them being completely separate widgets in the sidebar itself. Additionally, Google has capitalized on its Smart Chips by integrating them into Gmail search and allowing users to stack search conditions to find emails easier. I hope Google continues to improve search in Gmail, as this is a tool I regularly use to keep track of pretty much everything I do personally and at work.

Featured image by Justin Morgan on Unsplash