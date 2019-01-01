“Give A Little” With The Google Assistant’s New Donation Feature For Android And Google Home

2019 has officially arrived. From the team here at Chrome Unboxed, we wish you a Happy New Year and hope that the year ahead will be a great one.

In the spirit of the holiday giving season, Google has made it even easier to donate to your favorite charity. A recent addition to the Google Play Store allows users to donate directly from their Android phone. As noted by 9to5Google, you can point your phone’s browser to play.google.com/donate and you’ll be greeted by a few non-profits that Google has highlighted in the Play Store app for users to give a charitable donation.

The donations come in set amounts ranging from $5-$200 but thanks to the Google Assistant, you can now make your donation to one of more than a million charities via the Network for Good donor platform. Simply say “Ok, Google. Make a donation” and the Assistant will ask you which non-profit you’d like to send it to.

The Assistant will give you a recommended amount based on other giver’s donations then you will be asked to confirm the amount and payment method that is linked to your Google account. If you do this on a smart display like the Google Home Hub, you have to confirm the payment on your Android device for security reasons.

Google isn’t handling the donations themselves. They are simply connecting users with the Network for Good (NFG) donation platform and accordingly, NFG will reflect on your payment and bank statement.

I tried this out a couple of times today and it works fairly well. The only real hiccup is the fact that many national and international non-profit organizations have so many arms around the world, I was asked multiple times to search further for the exact organization I wished to send a donation.

Still, this is a very simple method in which to give to your favorite charity.

FYI, I tried this with the Assistant on my Acer Chromebook Spin 13 and no luck. Asking to “make a donation” simply directed me to a Google search. Oh, well. Work in progress.

Source: 9to5Google