Get this refurbished Acer Chromebook Spin 713 with a 2-year warranty for $448

The Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is very easy to recommend at its already savory MSRP of $629 but you can frequently find a good deal on the 10th Gen Core i5 convertible that can save you $100 or more. Today, for example, Best Buy is selling the premium 2-in-1 for $529 which makes it one of the best Chrome OS values on the market. That’s a great price on a great Chromebook and you’ll be getting that crispy 3:2 display, a Comet Lake Core i5, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of NVMe storage, aluminum build, and a one-year warranty directly from Acer. Not too shabby… but.

What if I told you that you could get the exact same Chromebook, slightly used, for less than $450 and the deal includes a 2-year warranty with zero deductible? Too good to be true, right? That’s what I thought until I saw it with my own eyes. Acer is well known for selling “certified” refurbished devices instead of handing them off to third-party retailers. Acer not only has its own recertified store, but it also operates a storefront on eBay for reconditioned computers and other hardware.

It is here that we find what could be one of the best deals we’ve seen on a Chromebook since Black Friday. Brought to my attention by Jeff W. on Twitter, the certified refurbishes Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is selling for the same $559.99 that you’ll find on Acer’s website. The difference is that eBay is offering a 20% off coupon when you make an eligible purchase. With the promo code “PLAYCR20“, you’ll pick up the Spin 713 for the ridiculously low price of $448.

I know what you’re thinking. “It’s refurbished. What if something goes wrong? Aren’t the warranties 90 days or something?” This is where things get a little grey when I’m recommending a Chromebook. I normally steer buyers away from “reconditioned” Chromebooks unless the deal is simply insane. This deal is great but it’s not the craziest we’ve ever seen by any means. That said, I have purchased Acer Certified refurbs in the past and have had zero problems with them. That’s not to say that you won’t buy a dud from them that will croak a few weeks after the warranty expires.

Well, guess what? You don’t have to worry about that with this Chromebook. Thanks to a partnership between eBay and AllState, every qualifying “certified refurbished” product on eBay is backed by a 2-year, zero-deductible repair/replacement warranty. That’s better than you get from the manufacturer! To clarify, this is not an accidental damage plan. No, this is just like you were getting a warranty from the OEM that protects you against any device failures or defects that weren’t a result of an accident. This deal ends on January 24th so don’t piddle if you’re serious about getting a premium Chromebook on the cheap. I can recommend this deal 110% because honestly, it’s protected for 2 years. Why wouldn’t you buy a used/reconditioned Chromebook when considering the savings and the peace of mind. Check it out at the link below.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 on ebay