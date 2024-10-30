Get the striking new ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 for just $369

Of all the new Chromebook Plus models that have hit the market in the past year since the initiation of the project, none are quite as eye-catching as the ASUS CX34. Sure, the new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus strikes a baffling silhouette and it’s gorgeous blue lid does snare a few glances here and there at the coffee shop; but ASUS’ stark-white CX34 is just an attention grabber.

The first version debuted along with genesis of the Chromebook Plus initiative, and it’s been the poster child for this segment of devices ever since. In May, ASUS updated the internals and the screen of that device, putting it on sale at Best Buy as well. With touch input added and an upgrade to the 13th-gen Core i5-1335U processor inside, this Chromebook doesn’t just look good – it can flat-out get stuff done as well.

It’s an all-plastic device, sure, but the build is rigid, the keyframe is solid, the trackpad is nice and spacious, and the speakers sound nice as well. Again, as Chromebook Plus devices go, this one hits the spot in all the right ways. And right now, it’s $130 off.

For just $369, you can snag this attractive, productive Chromebook Plus and pick it up at a local Best Buy store today if you want. It’s been on sale a few times since May, but not on too regular of a basis. If you’ve been eyeballing this striking, stand-out Chromebook Plus, now is your time. Don’t miss it!

