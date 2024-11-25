Get the Pixel Buds Pro 2 for $50 off right now

If you’ve been on the fence about Google’s latest flagship earbuds, now’s the time to jump. Best Buy is currently offering a $50 discount on the Pixel Buds Pro 2, bringing the price down to a very tempting $179. As someone who’s been using these earbuds for the past few weeks, let me tell you – these earbuds are fantastic and at this price, they are an absolute steal.

I didn’t initially use our review samples at first, but now that I’ve put them in my pocket full time, I’m immensely impressed. The Pixel Buds Pro 2 deliver fantastic sound quality with rich bass, clear highs, and a well-balanced sound stage. Whether I’m jamming out to my favorite tunes or watching some YouTube content, these earbuds consistently provide an enjoyable listening experience.

But great sound is only part of the equation. Comfort is key, and the Pixel Buds Pro 2 nail it. They fit snugly in my ears without feeling intrusive, and I can wear them for hours on end without any discomfort. Part of that is due to Google’s deep research into making these more comfy, but also the fact that they are just so small and light. Plus, the case is compact and easily slips into my pocket, unlike some of the bulkier options out there.

What really sets these earbuds apart, though, is the overall package. Google has clearly put a lot of thought into the user experience. Lag during gaming is practically non-existent, which is a huge win for mobile gamers like myself. The active noise cancellation is highly effective at blocking out distractions, and the transparency mode lets in just the right amount of ambient sound when I need it and makes leaving these in my ears while doing general tasks a no-brainer.

Honestly, these might just be the best earbuds I’ve ever used. And at $179, they’re an absolute buy-now proposition. If you’re in the market for a premium audio experience without the premium price tag, head over to Best Buy and snag this deal before it’s gone! They’d make a fantastic gift, too!