Get the awesome Nest Audio smart speaker for under $50: no BOGO required

I think we can all agree that Google’s smart speaker lineup could use a refresh. It’s been a while since we’ve seen any significant updates, and with all the focus on Gemini lately, it feels like the Nest Audio has been left behind as we wait for Google Assistant to get the promised Gemini update.

But here’s the thing; even though it’s not the newest kid on the block, the Nest Audio still holds its own when it comes to looking good and sounding great. It delivers impressive sound quality for its size, and it looks pretty darn good in basically any setting you can throw it in. And at just $49.99 right now at Walmart and Best Buy, you can snag a pair and use them together for stereo sound.

But even just a single Nest Audio will really up the quality of your in-home or in-office audio for most people. Regardless of when Google gets around to making the Assistant actually usable again, the Nest Audio makes for a great overall sound upgrade in any space with its ability to play music with just a voice command or act as a casting target for any of your devices.

I’ve been using Nest Audio speakers in the home and office for a while now, and I’m still really happy with them every time I queue up a track. They’re perfect for playing music, podcasts, or even just using the Google Assistant for simpler commands. And at this price, they’re an absolute steal for all you get in the box. But, as always, act fast: this discount might not stay around long!