Get one while you can: the Sparkling Black HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook is back

I’ll make this short and sweet. Why? Well, because this particular Chromebook seems to be selling out faster than HP can get inventory. Of course, we’re talking about the ultra-premium HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook that has been in and out of stock on HP’s website since its debut back in mid March. While $999 appears to be a turn off for some ChromeOS enthusiasts, the limited availability of the Dragonfly tells me that there are those that really want the best Chromebook money can buy. Some may disagree but we feel that device is the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook.

Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, the HP Dragonfly isn’t technically the most powerful Chromebook on the market but the accompanying 16GB of RAM makes it a monster that will handle any workload you may throw its way. Add the screamingly bright 1,200 nit touch display, near-perfect premium build quality, four Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports and mind-blowing haptic track pad and you can guarantee that you won’t find another Chromebook out there like this one.

On top of all those beautiful specs, HP is offering one year of live, dedicated support for the Chromebook with a preinstalled HP Assistant PWA right on the device. You can also upgrade to HP Care for $11/month and get accidental damage protection along with your dedicated 24/7 live support in the US. For now, the Sparkling Black HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook is back in stock at HP with a shipping date of 6/12 but you can almost guarantee that it won’t be available for very long. HP seems to be selling these Chromebooks like hotcakes. If you want one, now is the time.