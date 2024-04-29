Get one of the best Chromebooks available for just $549 right now

The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is absolutely stacked. If you are looking for one of the absolute best Chromebooks on the market right now, you’ve found it. And astonishingly, it’s only $549.99 right now. That sort of price should be reserved for mid-tier devices, and the Spin 714 is anything but that. It’s top-shelf in every way, and if you are on the hunt for a Chromebook that gives you a top-notch experience in basically every way, you need to pay attention to this one.

Normally priced at $699.99, I’d still say the Acer Chromebook Spin is an absolute bargain. It’s one of my favorite things about Chromebooks: the fact that you can spend far less money than you would on a Windows laptop and get far more than you’d expect. I love that! And when you combine that with a solid deal price, the value proposition just goes through the roof.

But for those of you that need some specifics, let me lay out the case for why I think $549.99 is a silly price for so much hardware. First you have a mostly-aluminum, rigid, attractive chassis. It looks great, feels great, and comes in at only 3 lbs. so it is light enough for easy carry. But that thin, light chassis is hiding away a big screen and some great stuff once you crack the lid.

It starts with a vivid, bright, 16:10 14-inch IPS screen that hits 340+ nits of brightness with thin bezels all around. Drop in a competent 1080p webcam above it and a fantastic, backlit keyboard beneath and you have a great start. But it doesn’t end there. You also have some impressive, upward-facing speakers, a large, smooth, Gorilla Glass trackpad, and plenty of I/O to keep you dock-free if you so choose.

On the inside, we’re looking at a 13th-gen Intel Core i5-1335U, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of NVMe storage. Simply put, this thing flies through any and all tasks you can throw at it. And finally, it all converts around to tablet, presentation and tent modes too. And it does all this while being perfectly weighted for a one-finger lift of the hinge when in clamshell mode.

Seriously, this Chromebook checks all the boxes. Acer has found a groove with this one as the third iteration of the tried-and-tested Spin 714 line. And when it hits prices like these, it’s well worth your attention!

