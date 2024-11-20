Get NFL Sunday Ticket for just $64 for the last 7 weeks

NFL fans, if you are like me, your team’s performance this year has only served to confirm you made the right choice in holding off on NFL Sunday Ticket this year. As a Tennessee Titans fan, I’ve figured out creative ways to watch my team slog through the 2024 season and am pretty happy that I didn’t bother forking over hundreds of dollars to watch them suffer over the past 11 weeks.

However, when I saw the opportunity to snatch up Sunday Ticket for just $64 right now, my tune changed a bit. Sharing this with others in my family group, it became a no-brainer to sign up for what normally costs $209. At just $64 for the rest of the season, I don’t care how badly my team has been playing thus far: this is totally worth it!

A quick heads up, though; when I go to the Sunday Ticket site and am not signed in, it shows this deal costs $89. But as soon as you go to purchase, you’ll see the $64 option. Also, it seems you can get this offer with or without YouTube TV, so you don’t have to worry about adding an additional service you may not want or need. Either way you go, this is a pretty incredible deal that only lasts until December 2nd, so don’t waste too much time thinking about it.

If you are an NFL fan and would like a far more convenient way to watch your favorite team on game day, there’s no simpler way than this. And you can share with up to 5 other Google accounts if you are willing to place them in your Google family, so if you can just find one other person to go in on it with you, you can get full access to all the games you want for even less.