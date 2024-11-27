Get massive savings on the latest Samsung Galaxy S24 phones at Best Buy

I’m a serial phone switcher. I can’t help myself when there are devices around, and today I’ve once again bounced phones and left my Pixel 9 Pro XL on the desk as I swap back to my Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. No, it’s not the latest, greatest from Samsung, but there’s something about the late fall/early winter months that make me want to game a bit more on my phone.

And you know what? The Pixel 9 Pro XL simply isn’t up to the task like I wish it was. A big update to one of my favorite games – Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile – just landed, and it looks pretty bad on the Pixel 9 Pro XL. The Tensor G4 is good at a lot of stuff, but gaming performance still lags years behind the competition.

So, I’m back to the Galaxy S23 Ultra, and coming back to Samsung devices always reminds me of the stuff I do like about them. One of the big wins is the fact that Samsung Notes syncs with the Galaxy Chromebook Plus, so I can see my jots and quick sketches on my Chromebook with ease. But syncing up with the Galaxy Watch 6 I have just further makes things feel cohesive and easy to use and set up, and I’m looking forward to playing my more-intensive games without graphic degradation.

Big savings on the Galaxy S24 series

So, like I do, I got looking into what the latest Galaxy S24 phones could offer over my existing device if I were to trade up. I likely won’t at the moment (I really don’t need to), but as I started checking, I saw lots of big deals on Samsung’s latest phones over at Best Buy.

You can save up to $350 off the S24 Ultra, $200 off the S24 Plus, and $150 off the standard S24. Those are big savings, but the trade-in values are high as well. You’ll have to check to see what you can get from your own device, but you can save up to an additional $460 with select phones. That would bring a 256GB Galaxy S24 Ultra down to below $400.

As always, I’m tempted, but more importantly, I wanted to make sure any of you out there shopping for a great phone right now were made aware of how much money you can save on Samsung’s excellent phones at the moment. As these things tend to go, it likely won’t last long. So if you’re in the market for an upgrade, now may just be the time to jump on one of these massive deals!